UNLV basketball lands 5-star prep recruit Brandon McCoy

Big East's Mitchell Robinson (22) blocks the shot of Big West's Brandon L. McCoy (44) as Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Brian "Tugs" Bowen II, watch during the second half of the McDonald's All-American boys basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Chicago. The West team won 109-107. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Big West's Brandon L. McCoy, left, shoots against Big East's Nicholas Richards during the first half of the McDonald's All- American boys high school basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Marvin Menzies was hired as UNLV’s basketball coach last year largely because of his recruiting prowess.

On Tuesday night, he landed a big-name recruit, sending a message to the rest of the Mountain West and even beyond.

Brandon McCoy, the No. 15 player in the nation, according to ESPN.com, and a McDonald’s All-American, tweeted that he had committed to the Rebels. He also considered Oregon, Michigan State, Arizona and San Diego State.

“Blessd (sic) and truly thankful to say I’ve committed to UNLV !!!” McCoy tweeted.

Blessd and truly thankful to say I've committed to UNLV !!! pic.twitter.com/w4aw8gFidU — Brandon McCoy (@flyguyfreddyy) April 26, 2017

McCoy, a 6-foot 11-inch center from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, is the biggest get for Menzies, who is near completion of his second class at UNLV. ESPN ranks McCoy as a five-star prospect and the fourth-best player at his position nationally.

He also was rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com.

McCoy averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds last season. At the McDonald’s All-American Game, he had 13 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals.

Landing him could create momentum for Menzies and his staff, who still have one scholarship to offer for the 2017 class. But more spots could open if there is more turnover.

The Rebels reportedly are in on other top prospects, including point guard Amauri Hardy (former Oklahoma State commitment), guard M.J. Walker (McDonald’s All-American) and forward Shakur Juiston (top-ranked junior college recruit).

UNLV needs all the help it can get after going 11-21 last season, the worst year in school history.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.