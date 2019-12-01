UNLV basketball loses in overtime at Cincinnati, 72-65
The Rebels trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left. Mitrou-Long scored 29 points.
CINCINNATI — UNLV lost to Cincinnati 72-65 in overtime Saturday in a nonconference basketball game at Fifth Third Arena.
The Rebels (3-6) trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left.
UNLV led 33-24 at halftime.
Mitrou-Long led UNLV with 29 points. Amauri Hardy, the Rebels’ leading scorer, had 13 points but hit 4 of 24 shots.
The Rebels are 0-3 in overtime this season.
Cincinnati improved to 5-2.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.