UNLV basketball loses in overtime at Cincinnati, 72-65

Cincinnati guard Chris McNeal (0) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati forward Trevon Scott (13) pulls down a rebound next to UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Zach Harvey (23) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) pulls down a rebound next to Cincinnati forward Mamoudou Diarra (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati coach John Brannen paces the sideline during the first half against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Mika Adams-Woods (3) rises for a 3-pointer in the first half against UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland (34) steals the ball from UNLV forward Donnie Tillman (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland (34) drives to the basket as UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Mika Adams-Woods (3) rises for a shot as UNLV forward Nick Blair (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Chris McNeal (0) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati guard Jaevin Cumberland (21) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati center Chris Vogt (33) eyes the basket as UNLV forward Vitaliy Shibel (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI — UNLV lost to Cincinnati 72-65 in overtime Saturday in a nonconference basketball game at Fifth Third Arena.

The Rebels (3-6) trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left.

UNLV led 33-24 at halftime.

Mitrou-Long led UNLV with 29 points. Amauri Hardy, the Rebels’ leading scorer, had 13 points but hit 4 of 24 shots.

The Rebels are 0-3 in overtime this season.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2.

