UNLV basketball loses in overtime at Cincinnati, 72-65

By Charlie Goldsmith Special to the Review-Journal
November 30, 2019 - 6:26 pm
 

CINCINNATI — UNLV lost to Cincinnati 72-65 in overtime Saturday in a nonconference basketball game at Fifth Third Arena.

The Rebels (3-6) trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left.

UNLV led 33-24 at halftime.

Mitrou-Long led UNLV with 29 points. Amauri Hardy, the Rebels’ leading scorer, had 13 points but hit 4 of 24 shots.

The Rebels are 0-3 in overtime this season.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2.

