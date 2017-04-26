UNLV basketball not done at McCoy, adds 2 more top recruits

UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies speaks to members of the media at the Mendenhall Center on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Menzies discusses his recruiting class. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Brandon McCoy’s commitment Tuesday night was the kind of jolt of energy UNLV’s basketball program had badly missed.

Then came Wednesday and the addition of top recruits Shakur Juiston and Amauri Hardy, and the Rebels are quickly the talk of the Mountain West.

Coach Marvin Menzies said in a news conference with the media that McCoy’s decision to choose the Rebels over Oregon, Michigan State, Arizona and San Diego State created the momentum to get the other two players.

“Undoubtedly, it played a role, and that’s how influential his ability and personality is,” Menzies said.

McCoy, a 6-foot 11-inch five-star prospect, is ranked 15th by ESPN.com. He averaged 28.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots last season at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High School.

Juiston, a 6-7 forward from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, is ranked the nation’s top junior college prospect. He averaged 17.3 points and 12.1 rebounds.

First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity further my Education and Athletics In Division 1! pic.twitter.com/6orldSthut — 2pac Above The Rim‼️ (@TheTrill_Shakur) April 26, 2017

Hardy, 6-2 point guard, originally committed to Oklahoma State. He is a four-star recruit who ranked No. 22 at his position by ESPN. Hardy averaged 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals at North Farmington (Michigan) High School.

Blessed to announce that I've decided to further my education & basketball career at UNLV. #Runnin'Rebels pic.twitter.com/nF3Hp6c1Z1 — BIGTIME (@Amauri_Hardy) April 26, 2017

Menzies said this has completed his recruiting class. UNLV is one over the scholarship limit, and Menzies said a decision will have to be made later so the Rebels get back to the limit.

