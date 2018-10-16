UNLV basketball picked 6th by Mountain West media

UNLV was picked sixth in the Mountain West basketball poll at the league’s Media Day on Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The Rebels received 122 points.
UNR was picked to win the title, receiving 18 of 19 first-place votes and 207 points. The other first-place vote went to No. 2 San Diego State, which had 188 points.
No Rebels were represented on the preseason all-conference team.
UNR dominated the team, with three players selected, including senior forward Caleb Martin. He was named preseason player of the year.
This is a developing story. Check later for updates.
Mountain West media poll
Predicted order of finish
1. UNR (18) 207
2. San Diego State (1) 188
3. New Mexico 153
4. Boise State 139
5. Fresno State 138
6. UNLV 122
7. Wyoming 88
8. Colorado State 80
9. Utah State 78
10. Air Force 42
11. San Jose State 19
Note: First-place votes are in parenthesis.