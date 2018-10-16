UNLV basketball picked 6th by Mountain West media

UNLV was picked sixth in the Mountain West media basketball poll, announced Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. No Rebels were selected to the preseason team.

The Rebels received 122 points.

UNR was picked to win the title, receiving 18 of 19 first-place votes and 207 points. The other first-place vote went to No. 2 San Diego State, which had 188 points.

No Rebels were represented on the preseason all-conference team.

UNR dominated the team, with three players selected, including senior forward Caleb Martin. He was named preseason player of the year.

