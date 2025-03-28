More UNLV basketball players enter transfer portal

A junior transfer from Boise State and a sophomore guard are the latest UNLV men’s basketball players to jump into the transfer portal.

UNLV guard Jace Whiting (15) competes during the college basketball game against the Memphis Tigers at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Jace Whiting (15) brings the ball up court against Alabama State Hornets guard Micah Simpsom (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jace Whiting and Brooklyn Hicks on Friday became the latest UNLV men’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal.

Whiting, a junior guard who transferred to UNLV from Boise State, was limited to just two games because of a foot injury.

Hicks, a sophomore guard, averaged 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists this season.

Whiting and Hicks join Rebels Dedan Thomas Jr., Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, Jaden Henley, Rob Whaley Jr., Isaiah Cottrell and James Evans Jr. in the portal.

UNLV on Wednesday introduced new coach Josh Pastner, who replaces the fired Kevin Kruger.

