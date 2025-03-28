More UNLV basketball players enter transfer portal
A junior transfer from Boise State and a sophomore guard are the latest UNLV men’s basketball players to jump into the transfer portal.
Jace Whiting and Brooklyn Hicks on Friday became the latest UNLV men’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal.
Whiting, a junior guard who transferred to UNLV from Boise State, was limited to just two games because of a foot injury.
Hicks, a sophomore guard, averaged 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists this season.
Whiting and Hicks join Rebels Dedan Thomas Jr., Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, Jaden Henley, Rob Whaley Jr., Isaiah Cottrell and James Evans Jr. in the portal.
UNLV on Wednesday introduced new coach Josh Pastner, who replaces the fired Kevin Kruger.
Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.