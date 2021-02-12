UNLV basketball plays at Boise State in 2nd game of series

UNLV will look to rebound from a 78-66 loss to Boise State on Thursday and pick up its first Mountain West road win when the teams meet again Saturday.

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, left, is shown against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV (8-10, 5-6) at Boise State (15-4, 11-3)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -10, total 141½

About UNLV: The Rebels got 26 points from Bryce Hamilton in Thursday’s 78-66 loss to Boise State, but 24 came in the second half when the game was decided. Guards Caleb Grill (14) and David Jenkins (12) also scored in double figures, but the Rebels need more scoring from the frontcourt. Sophomore forward Moses Wood has been quiet in the last three games with 13 points combined on 4-for-13 shooting. He had scored in double figures in each of the previous five games.

About Boise State: The Broncos are the Mountain West’s top-scoring team, and they extended their lead Thursday with a balanced attack that saw six players score at least eight points. Boise State turned the Rebels’ 12 turnovers into 16 points, outscored them 22-12 in the paint and 31-14 off the bench. The Broncos are 8-0 in home conference games.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.