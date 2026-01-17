UNLV basketball preview: Rebels head to San Jose State for MW game

The UNLV men’s basketball team is coming off an 89-85 overtime win over Boise State and travels to San Jose State on Saturday.

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) pulls down a rebound against Boise State Broncos guard Dylan Andrews (4) during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) works to split the defense of Boise State Broncos guard Dylan Andrews (4) and forward Pearson Carmichael (6) during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) lays the ball in over Boise State Broncos center Dominic Parolin (9) with UNLV forward Emmanuel Stephen (34) below during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) lays the ball in with contact on Boise State Broncos center Dominic Parolin (9) during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) slices inside of Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) and forward Spencer Ahrens (16) to score during the first half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) is pumped up as he hits a three-point basket and adds to their lead against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV basketball game day

■ Who: UNLV at San Jose State

■ When: 2 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California

■ TV: Mountain West Network

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About UNLV (8-8, 3-2 Mountain West): Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn’s career-high 33 points led the Rebels to an 89-85 overtime win over Boise State on Tuesday, the team’s fourth victory in six games. UNLV has won five straight home games.

It’s the most points scored by a UNLV player since EJ Harkless had 35 in the 2023 Mountain West tournament.

Gibbs-Lawhorn added a career-high-tying six assists in Tuesday’s victory, which ended a two-game losing streak after a 98-66 blowout at Wyoming and 70-62 loss at Colorado State.

Since transferring to UNLV in the offseason from Illinois, Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging team highs of 17.3 points and 1.6 steals.

Forward Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.1 points. Forward Jacob Bannarbie leads the Rebels in rebounds with 6.7 per game.

About San Jose State (6-11, 1-5 Mountain West): The Spartans had lost six straight before defeating Air Force 70-62 on Tuesday. The win gave them a 5-4 home record.

Guard Ben Roseborough led San Jose with 19 points and averages 12.0. Guard Colby Garland leads the Spartans in scoring and is second in the Mountain West with 18.9 points per game.

Forward Yaphet Moundi leads San Jose State in rebounding with 7.6 per game. He’s also averaging 12.5 points.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.