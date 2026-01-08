53°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball preview: Rebels look to bounce back at Colorado State

UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) dribbles the ball as Fresno State guard Zaon Collins (10) g ...
UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) dribbles the ball as Fresno State guard Zaon Collins (10) grabs onto his shirt during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2026 - 2:12 pm
 

UNLV men’s basketball at a glance

■ Who: UNLV at Colorado State

■ When: 7 p.m. Friday

■ Where: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado

■ TV: CBSSN

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ About UNLV (7-7, 2-1): Nothing went right in UNLV’s 98-66 road drubbing at Wyoming on Tuesday. The Rebels shot 37.5 percent from the field, were 55.6 percent at the free-throw line and never led.

It’s a quick turnaround for UNLV, which is playing its third game in seven days.

UNLV leading scorer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (16.4 points per game) will look to bounce back after scoring 10 points and fouling out with five minutes left against Wyoming.

The Rebels will look for more strong performances from Kimani Hamilton, who scored 19 points at Wyoming, and Tyrin Jones, who had 16 points for his fourth straight game with double-figure scoring. Jones leads the Mountain West in blocks, averaging 2.21.

■ About Colorado State (10-5, 1-3): Colorado State has lost three of its past four games, including an 80-70 loss at home to New Mexico on Tuesday.

Colorado State is in its first season under coach Ali Farokhmanesh, who has been an assistant with the program since 2018. The Rams were picked seventh in the conference preseason poll.

Colorado State has three active players scoring in double figures — Josh Pascarelli (12.5), Brandon Rechsteiner (12.1) and Carey Booth (11.8). Leading scorer Kyle Jorgensen (13.8) is out with an injury he suffered in a 100-58 loss to Utah State on Dec. 20.

The Rams lead the Mountain West in 3-point shooting percentage (40.9 percent) and free-throw shooting (77.9 percent).

Alex Wright Review-Journal

