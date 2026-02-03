UNLV basketball preview: Rebels look to end 3-game losing streak

UNLV has lost three straight entering Tuesday’s Mountain West basketball game at Fresno State. The Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in December in their conference opener.

UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) dribbles the ball as Fresno State guard Zaon Collins (10) grabs onto his shirt during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV basketball game day

■ Who: UNLV at Fresno State

■ When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

■ Where: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

■ TV: FS1

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Line: Fresno State -1½; total 149

■ About UNLV (10-11, 5-5 Mountain West):

After winning three straight, the Rebels have lost three in a row, most recently an 89-76 road defeat against intrastate rival UNR on Friday.

Tuesday’s game will be UNLV’s second against Fresno State after an 84-72 win Dec. 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center in the conference opener for both teams.

Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV with 17.5 points and 1.6 steals per game.

Forward Tyrin Jones, who scored 18 points in the Rebels’ first game against Fresno State, missed the UNR game with a shoulder injury. He is listed as day to day, and his status for Tuesday’s game is unclear.

UNLV is struggling from beyond the arc, ranked No. 9 in the Mountain West in 3-point percentage (31.8 percent). Guard Issac Williamson is the team’s most consistent 3-point shooter with an average of 1.2 made over the past 10 games.

■ About Fresno State (10-11, 4-6):

The Bulldogs followed back-to-back losses against New Mexico and Grand Canyon with a 79-62 win over Air Force on Saturday.

Guard Jake Heidbreder leads Fresno State with 17.1 points per game. Guard Zaon Collins, a former UNLV commit from Bishop Gorman, is averaging 12.7 points along with team highs of 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals.

Center Wilson Jacques is averaging 7.3 points, but recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in December’s loss at UNLV.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.