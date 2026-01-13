UNLV basketball preview: Rebels look to end skid, host Boise State

UNLV has lost two straight Mountain West basketball games as it prepares to meet struggling Boise State on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) drives to the basket against La Sierra Golden Eagles forward Mateo Hamilton, right, during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Game Day

Who: UNLV vs. Boise State

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -2½; total 147½

About UNLV (7-8, 2-2 Mountain West): After beginning conference play 2-0 with home victories, the Rebels dropped road games against Wyoming (98-66) and Colorado State (70-62).

UNLV was never in the game against the Cowboys, but bounced back to lead late in Fort Collins before Colorado State went on a run to seal the victory. UNLV is 5-2 at home.

The Rebels rank second among league teams in blocks with a 4.40 average. UNLV still struggles from 3-point range and is middle of the pack in assists while ranking second in steals.

Four players average double figures in scoring, led by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn at 16.2. Kimani Hamilton (12.4) is next, followed by Tyrin Jones (10.9) and Issac Williamson (10.8).

Jones is one of nine Division I players averaging at least 10 points and two blocks while shooting 60 percent or better from the field.

About Boise State (9-7, 1-4): The Broncos are having all sorts of issues at the offensive end. They have lost three straight in league play, including home games to Grand Canyon (75-58) and Utah State (93-68).

They rank eighth in offense among 12 conference teams and ninth in defense. Boise State is last in shooting at 43 percent and 10th in field-goal defense at 45 percent.

The Broncos are one of the league’s better rebounding teams at the offensive end. They only average 13 assists and are last in steals.

Forward Drew Fielder leads the Broncos in scoring at 12.7 points per game, followed by forward Andrew Meadow at 12.3. Boise State is 1-2 in true road games.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal