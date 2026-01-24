55°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball preview: Rebels put 5-game home win streak on the line

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner is pleased as his team leads the Boise State Broncos late in the g ...
UNLV head coach Josh Pastner is pleased as his team leads the Boise State Broncos late in the game during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
January 23, 2026 - 5:51 pm
 

UNLV basketball game day

Who: UNLV vs. San Diego State

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: CBS

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: San Diego State -6; total 149½

About UNLV (18-8, 5-2 Mountain West):

The Rebels are coming off an 87-76 upset win at Utah State on Tuesday, their sixth victory in the past eight games.

Now, UNLV has a chance to extend a three-game win streak overall and five-game win streak at the Thomas & Mack Center that dates to a 99-85 win over Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 20.

First-year coach Josh Pastner made an attendance plea to fans via the media after his team’s practice Friday, citing $4 beers and free parking.

Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who leads the Rebels in scoring with 17.1 points per game, said he expects the competition with the Aztecs will draw “one of the best” crowds UNLV has seen this season.

Freshman guard Tyrin Jones scored a career-high 20 points at Utah State. He returned after sustaining a knee injury in that matchup. Pastner said Jones is cleared to play Saturday without restrictions.

Forward Jacob Bannarbie is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds. Guard Howie Fleming Jr. leads the team with 3.2 assists per game.

About San Diego State (13-5, 7-1 Mountain West):

San Diego State, which leads the conference standings, will be looking to bounce back from a 70-69 road loss to Grand Canyon on Wednesday. The defeat ended a seven-game win streak.

The Aztecs are led in scoring by guards BJ Davis (11.6 ppg), Reese Dixon-Waters (11.2 ppg) and Miles Byrd (10.4 ppg).

The Aztecs also boast the nation’s second-highest scoring bench, which averages 40.1 points.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.

