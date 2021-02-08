61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball receives record donation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 11:22 am
 
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger counsels his players during a timeout versus the New M ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger counsels his players during a timeout versus the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball programs received an $8 million donation from the James J. Baumberger estate, the largest estate gift in Rebels athletics history.

“This gift is transformational in every regard,” UNLV president Keith Whitfield said in a statement. “The impact on our basketball programs and athletics department is monumental and what it will mean for student-athlete success is even more exciting. It is a tribute to the trajectory of UNLV athletics and a testament to a true Rebel in Jim Baumberger who leaves us a life-changing legacy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip clubs suspended in COVID sweep
Las Vegas strip clubs suspended in COVID sweep
2
Bill would allow tech companies to create local governments
Bill would allow tech companies to create local governments
3
$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip
$325K table game jackpot hits on the Strip
4
Super Bowl line drops at Las Vegas sportsbooks
Super Bowl line drops at Las Vegas sportsbooks
5
Henderson man calls COVID treatment life-saving
Henderson man calls COVID treatment life-saving
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada's Grant Sherfield dribbles the ball against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA colleg ...
UNLV collapses late in 2nd straight loss at UNR
By / RJ

UNLV led by five points with less than six minutes left, but UNR outscored the Rebels 19-4 the rest of the way for a 72-62 win and two-game sweep Tuesday night in Reno.

 
Utah State ends UNLV’s 5-game winning streak
By / RJ

Utah State pulled away in the second half for an 83-74 win over UNLV on Wednesday to end its two-game losing streak and the Rebels’ five-game winning streak.

UNLV's head coach T. J. Otzelberger communicates with a referee during the second half of a bas ...
UNLV goes for sweep of Utah State
By / RJ

UNLV took a 59-56 win over Utah State on Monday and will go for a sweep of their two-game series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.