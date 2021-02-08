UNLV basketball receives record donation

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball programs received an $8 million donation from the James J. Baumberger estate.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger counsels his players during a timeout versus the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball programs received an $8 million donation from the James J. Baumberger estate, the largest estate gift in Rebels athletics history.

“This gift is transformational in every regard,” UNLV president Keith Whitfield said in a statement. “The impact on our basketball programs and athletics department is monumental and what it will mean for student-athlete success is even more exciting. It is a tribute to the trajectory of UNLV athletics and a testament to a true Rebel in Jim Baumberger who leaves us a life-changing legacy.”

