UNLV basketball reportedly hires assistant coach

March 29, 2025 - 4:51 pm
 

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has reportedly begun to fill his coaching staff.

Pastner is expected to hire Scott Garson as associate head coach, according to CBS Sports.

Garson comes from Santa Clara, where he served as associate head coach. The Broncos reached the second round of the National Invitation Tournament this season.

Garson has previously served as the head coach at the College of Idaho and as an assistant at UCLA and Utah.

