UNLV basketball reportedly hires assistant coach

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner talks about his plans for the next season and beyond during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New UNLV men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner has reportedly begun to fill his coaching staff.

Pastner is expected to hire Scott Garson as associate head coach, according to CBS Sports.

Garson comes from Santa Clara, where he served as associate head coach. The Broncos reached the second round of the National Invitation Tournament this season.

Garson has previously served as the head coach at the College of Idaho and as an assistant at UCLA and Utah.

