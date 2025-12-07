53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball returns after 10-day break to face Stanford

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Christopher Nwuli ...
UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Christopher Nwuli (11) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
UNLV guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) shoots against Rutgers during the first half of a game in t ...
Short-handed UNLV wears down again in Players Era, but could be healthy soon
UNLV outclassed by No. 8 Alabama in Players Era Championship — PHOTOS
UNLV falls to Maryland on first day of Players Era Festival — PHOTOS
UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) breathes deep as he pivots around St. Joseph center Justice A ...
Rebels set to play in new ‘top of the top’ college basketball event
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2025 - 5:47 pm
 

UNLV GAME DAY

Who: UNLV at Stanford

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Maples Pavilion, Palo Alto, Calif.

TV, Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Stanford -9; total 163½

■ About UNLV (3-5): The Rebels return to the court for the first time in 10 days after losing three straight in the Players Era Men’s Championship. UNLV was bounced 80-65 by Rutgers on Nov. 27 last time out after leading at halftime and also faded in the second half of losses to Maryland (74-67) and then-No. 8 Alabama (115-76) as injuries robbed coach Josh Pastner of any size and depth in the frontcourt.

The extended break may have helped the short-handed Rebels get healthy. Forward Jacob Bannarbie missed the past three games with a calf injury, while forward Ladji Dembele did not play against Rutgers after seeing limited minutes against Maryland and Alabama. Forward Naas Cunningham also has been dealing with an ankle injury. Their status against Stanford has not been announced by Pastner.

Guards Mason Abittan and Myles Che remain out along with center Emmanuel Stephen. Pastner said after the Players Era tournament that they are targeting the Mountain West opener Dec. 20 against Fresno State for a possible return for all three players.

UNLV averages 84.3 points per game, third among Mountain West teams, and is led in scoring by guards Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (16.6 ppg) and Issac Williamson (14.0 ppg). Forward Kimani Hamilton chips in 13.4 points.

■ About Stanford (7-1): The Cardinal are coming off a 94-72 victory over Portland on Monday and have won three straight since a surprising home loss to Seattle on Nov. 21. Freshman guard Ebuka Okorie averages a team-leading 21.4 points and is one of three Stanford players in double figures in scoring. Senior forward Chisom Okpara posts 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and senior guard Benny Gealer adds 10.6 points per game. Stanford and the Rebels have a common opponent. The Cardinal defeated Montana 91-68 on Nov. 8, while UNLV lost to Montana 102-93 three days later.

David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES