UNLV basketball returns after 10-day break to face Stanford

UNLV guard Issac Williamson (12) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Christopher Nwuli (11) during the first half of a game in the Players Era Festival college basketball tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV GAME DAY

■ Who: UNLV at Stanford

■ When: 1 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Maples Pavilion, Palo Alto, Calif.

■ TV, Streaming: ACC Network Extra

■ Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

■ Line: Stanford -9; total 163½

■ About UNLV (3-5): The Rebels return to the court for the first time in 10 days after losing three straight in the Players Era Men’s Championship. UNLV was bounced 80-65 by Rutgers on Nov. 27 last time out after leading at halftime and also faded in the second half of losses to Maryland (74-67) and then-No. 8 Alabama (115-76) as injuries robbed coach Josh Pastner of any size and depth in the frontcourt.

The extended break may have helped the short-handed Rebels get healthy. Forward Jacob Bannarbie missed the past three games with a calf injury, while forward Ladji Dembele did not play against Rutgers after seeing limited minutes against Maryland and Alabama. Forward Naas Cunningham also has been dealing with an ankle injury. Their status against Stanford has not been announced by Pastner.

Guards Mason Abittan and Myles Che remain out along with center Emmanuel Stephen. Pastner said after the Players Era tournament that they are targeting the Mountain West opener Dec. 20 against Fresno State for a possible return for all three players.

UNLV averages 84.3 points per game, third among Mountain West teams, and is led in scoring by guards Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (16.6 ppg) and Issac Williamson (14.0 ppg). Forward Kimani Hamilton chips in 13.4 points.

■ About Stanford (7-1): The Cardinal are coming off a 94-72 victory over Portland on Monday and have won three straight since a surprising home loss to Seattle on Nov. 21. Freshman guard Ebuka Okorie averages a team-leading 21.4 points and is one of three Stanford players in double figures in scoring. Senior forward Chisom Okpara posts 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and senior guard Benny Gealer adds 10.6 points per game. Stanford and the Rebels have a common opponent. The Cardinal defeated Montana 91-68 on Nov. 8, while UNLV lost to Montana 102-93 three days later.

David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal