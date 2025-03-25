UNLV basketball roster update: Local recruit backs out; 5 in portal

Since the firing of Kevin Kruger, a Las Vegan who signed with UNLV basketball has reopened his recruitment, and five Rebels are in the transfer portal.

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dunks the ball past Las Vegas sophomore Amari Hinds, right, during a high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado basketball standout Mason Abittan has reopened his recruitment after signing with UNLV basketball in November, and five Rebels have officially entered the transfer portal.

All of these decisions were announced before UNLV hired coach Josh Pastner this week to replace the fired Kevin Kruger.

Abittan averaged 19.3 points per game at Coronado this season, earning first-team All-Southern Nevada honors. He posted on social media that he had decided to “reopen my recruitment,” citing “the recent changes at UNLV.”

He thanked Kruger and assistant coach Barret Peery.

UNLV sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., the team’s leading scorer this season (15.6), already announced he was entering the transfer portal. Four others have joined him (stats this season in parentheses):

— Jaden Henley, junior guard (12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds)

— Rob Whaley Jr., senior forward (played only two games because of injury)

— Isaiah Cottrell, junior forward (1.7 points in 11 games)

— James Evans Jr., freshman guard (redshirt season)

