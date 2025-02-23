59°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball star will miss 1st game of career

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. brings the ball up court against Air Force during the second half o ...
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. brings the ball up court against Air Force during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass the ball as Air Force guard Byron Brown (11) get ...
UNLV basketball star Isaiah "J.R." Rider, right, with Dexter Boney in 1993. Rider scored 29.1 p ...
UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) attempts a three-point shot during the second half of the colleg ...
UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) yells out after a big dunk over Boise State Broncos forward T ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2025 - 6:35 pm
 

Dedan Thomas Jr. will miss the first game of his UNLV basketball career as the team faces Colorado State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The sophomore point guard, who leads the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (4.7), did not participate in warmups. He wore a red UNLV polo shirt and slacks as he strolled around the court.

This comes after Thomas missed Friday’s practice, during which he was seen wearing a shoulder brace.

Fourth-year coach Kevin Kruger avoided questions Friday about Thomas’ status, declining to provide a clear answer about whether the Rebels star will return this season.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

