UNLV basketball star will miss 1st game of career
UNLV sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. did not warm up and won’t play against Colorado State on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Dedan Thomas Jr. will miss the first game of his UNLV basketball career as the team faces Colorado State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The sophomore point guard, who leads the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (4.7), did not participate in warmups. He wore a red UNLV polo shirt and slacks as he strolled around the court.
This comes after Thomas missed Friday’s practice, during which he was seen wearing a shoulder brace.
Fourth-year coach Kevin Kruger avoided questions Friday about Thomas’ status, declining to provide a clear answer about whether the Rebels star will return this season.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
