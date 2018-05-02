UNLV basketball team picks up forward from Cameroon

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a 6-foot 8-inch forward from Cameroon, committed to UNLV. He is a product of the NBA Global Academy.

A new venture called the NBA Global Academy has produced its first two college basketball players, including one who committed to UNLV.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a 6-foot 8-inch forward from Cameroon, chose the Rebels. ESPN first reported the news.

Tchatchoua gives the Rebels four players for their current recruiting class, meaning they are likely finished recruiting unless there is player turnover.

It also means that forward Anthony Smith is probably done at UNLV. No announcement has been made regarding his status, but Smith was indefinitely suspended Jan. 23 for breaking undisclosed team rules.

Tchatchoua and Virginia commit Francisco Caffaro of Argentina attended the NBA Global Academy, which is part of the league’s international outreach. There are seven academies worldwide.

