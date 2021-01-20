UNLV basketball team to host NAIA’s Benedictine Mesa

UNLV will go for its fourth straight win when it hosts NAIA’s Benedictine Mesa at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dribbles past New Mexico Lobos guard Isaiah Marin (0) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Game day

What: Benedictine Mesa (1-6) at UNLV (4-6)

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: Cox YurView Las Vegas

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: None

About UNLV: The Rebels have won three straight, including a two-game Mountain West sweep of New Mexico. Bryce Hamilton leads UNLV with 20.3 points per game and is second with 5.4 rebounds behind Mbacke Diong’s 8.3.

About Benedictine Mesa: The NAIA Redhawks, out of Mesa, Arizona, were a late addition to the Rebels’ schedule. The game will count as an exhibition for them. They have faced three other Division I schools in exhibitions and lost them by an average of 26.3 points. Guards Austin Denham (14.7) and Tre Carolina (14.3) are Benedictine Mesa’s leading scorers.

Jason Orts Review-Journal