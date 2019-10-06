UNLV basketball teams hoop it up at Scarlet and Gray Showcase

The UNLV men’s and women’s basketball teams made their 2019-2020 season debut during the Scarlet & Gray Showcase at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Rebels took their talents to a different playground in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Players teamed up with fans to play different contests on the court to get fans excited for the season.

The showcase took place before the UNLV football game against No. 16 Boise State.