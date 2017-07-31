UNLV basketball to play 4 neutral-site games in Las Vegas

UNLV’s basketball team will play four neutral-site games in Las Vegas as part of the nonconference schedule that was released Monday morning.

UNLV Rebels coach Marvin Menzies at the sidelines of a game against the Southern Illinois Salukis at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Rebels will compete in the MGM Resorts Main Event at T-Mobile Arena, facing Rice on Nov. 20. They play Mississippi or Utah on Nov. 22.

UNLV will face Oral Roberts at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 5 and play Illinois in the same venue on Dec. 9.

Other notable games include a Nov. 29 trip to Northern Iowa as part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge and a meeting with Arizona on Dec. 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV will play at California in a closed-door scrimmage and will play Alaska Fairbanks in an exhibition on Nov. 3. The Rebels open the season against Florida A&M on Nov. 11.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. “We have added many new pieces to our team and have put together an exciting and competitive schedule. With such a young team, it is one that will prepare us well for our Mountain West season.

“We are also happy to be playing four times on the Las Vegas Strip and very pleased that our season ticket holders will have access to each of those games.”

UNLV’s basketball schedule

Nov. 3 — Alaska Fairbanks (exhibition)

Nov. 11 — Florida A&M

Nov. 15 — Prairie View A&M (MGM Resorts Main Event preliminary rounds)

Nov. 17 — Eastern Washington (MGM Resorts Main Event preliminary rounds)

Nov. 20 — Rice at T-Mobile Arena (MGM Resorts Main Event heavyweight rounds), 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 — Mississippi or Utah at T-Mobile Arena (MGM Resorts Main Event heavyweight rounds), 7 or 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 — Southern Utah

Nov. 29 — at Northern Iowa (Mountain West/Missouri Valley Challenge)

Dec. 2 — Arizona

Dec. 5 — Oral Roberts at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Dec. 9 — Illinois at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Dec. 16 — at Pacific

Dec. 20 — Mississippi Valley State

Dec. 22 — Northern Colorado

Dec. 30 — Boise State

Jan. 3 — at San Jose State

Jan. 6 — Utah State

Jan. 10 — at Air Force

Jan. 17 — New Mexico

Jan. 20 — at Colorado State

Jan. 24 — at Fresno State

Jan. 27 — San Diego State

Jan. 31 — San Jose State

Feb. 3 — at Boise State

Feb. 7 — at UNR

Feb. 10 — Wyoming

Feb. 14 — Air Force

Feb. 17 — at San Diego State

Feb. 21 — Fresno State

Feb. 24 — at New Mexico

Feb. 28 — UNR

March 3 — at Utah State

Note: All home games at the Thomas & Mack Center unless otherwise noted. Times will be announced later.

