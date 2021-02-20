UNLV basketball to play at San Jose State in series finale

UNLV will meet San Jose State on Sunday at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California, in the second game of their two-game series.

UNLV freshman forward Devin Tillis (30), shown shooting against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Game day

What: UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West) at San Jose State (5-14, 3-12)

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -14, total 143½

About UNLV: Freshman forward Devin Tillis made his first start Friday and scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. The Rebels featured Tillis in the post, and he responded by making quick, correct decisions — leading to easy scoring opportunities and open shots for teammates in a 76-60 victory.

About San Jose State: Leading scorer Richard Washington returned to the lineup Friday after missing a month with a head injury. He’s averaging 20.3 points, but the Rebels held him to 15 on 5-for-16 shooting.

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal