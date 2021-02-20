59°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball to play at San Jose State in series finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
UNLV freshman forward Devin Tillis (30), shown shooting against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 6, ...
UNLV freshman forward Devin Tillis (30), shown shooting against Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Game day

What: UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West) at San Jose State (5-14, 3-12)

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -14, total 143½

About UNLV: Freshman forward Devin Tillis made his first start Friday and scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. The Rebels featured Tillis in the post, and he responded by making quick, correct decisions — leading to easy scoring opportunities and open shots for teammates in a 76-60 victory.

About San Jose State: Leading scorer Richard Washington returned to the lineup Friday after missing a month with a head injury. He’s averaging 20.3 points, but the Rebels held him to 15 on 5-for-16 shooting.

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal

THE LATEST
UNLV basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, shown on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack C ...
UNLV drops opener against Boise State
By Jason Orts / RJ

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half, but Boise State’s balanced attack was the difference in a 78-66 decision Thursday.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) goes to the basket under pressure from Air Force Falcons ...
UNLV heads to Boise State for 2 games
By / RJ

UNLV hopes the lessons its young players learned from late-game situations in a series sweep of Air Force carry over on the road against Boise State.