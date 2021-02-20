UNLV basketball to play at San Jose State in series finale
UNLV will meet San Jose State on Sunday at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California, in the second game of their two-game series.
Game day
What: UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West) at San Jose State (5-14, 3-12)
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, Calif.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -14, total 143½
About UNLV: Freshman forward Devin Tillis made his first start Friday and scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. The Rebels featured Tillis in the post, and he responded by making quick, correct decisions — leading to easy scoring opportunities and open shots for teammates in a 76-60 victory.
About San Jose State: Leading scorer Richard Washington returned to the lineup Friday after missing a month with a head injury. He’s averaging 20.3 points, but the Rebels held him to 15 on 5-for-16 shooting.
Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal