UNLV basketball to play Kansas State, SMU next 2 years

UNLV will play Kansas State and Southern Methodist at the Thomas & Mack Center next season and return the trip in 2020-21.

New UNLV men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the crowd at the Strip View Pavilion on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Otzelberger lead South Dakota State to two NCAA Tournaments births in his three seasons with the Jackrabbits. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

UNLV will play Kansas State and Southern Methodist at the Thomas & Mack Center next basketball season, with trips to those schools the following year.

The Rebels host SMU on Nov. 23 and visit the Mustangs on Dec. 22, 2020.

Dates for the Kansas State series have not been announced.

UNLV also is expected to play at California, Cincinnati and UCLA and against Brigham Young in Salt Lake City.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.