UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball to play Kansas State, SMU next 2 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 8:58 am
 
Updated May 16, 2019 - 4:45 pm

UNLV will play Kansas State and Southern Methodist at the Thomas & Mack Center next basketball season, with trips to those schools the following year.

The Rebels host SMU on Nov. 23 and visit the Mustangs on Dec. 22, 2020.

Dates for the Kansas State series have not been announced.

UNLV also is expected to play at California, Cincinnati and UCLA and against Brigham Young in Salt Lake City.

