UNLV basketball to play Kansas State, SMU next 2 years
UNLV will play Kansas State and Southern Methodist at the Thomas & Mack Center next season and return the trip in 2020-21.
The Rebels host SMU on Nov. 23 and visit the Mustangs on Dec. 22, 2020.
Dates for the Kansas State series have not been announced.
UNLV also is expected to play at California, Cincinnati and UCLA and against Brigham Young in Salt Lake City.
