UNLV beats Boise State, earns MW tournament bye

UNLV (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West) took as much as a 27-point lead over Boise State and then held off a late rally to win Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West) won their fourth game in a row and guaranteed a first-round bye at next week’s conference tournament. Boise State is 19-11, 11-7 in the conference.

