UNLV beats Boise State, earns MW tournament bye

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2020 - 10:22 pm
 

UNLV took as much as a 27-point lead and then held off a late Boise State rally to win 76-66 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (16-14, 11-6 Mountain West) won their fourth game in a row and guaranteed a first-round bye at next week’s conference tournament. Boise State is 19-11, 11-7 in the conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

