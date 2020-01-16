UNLV beats San Jose State for 10th win of season

Six UNLV players scored in double figures to lead the Rebels to a 98-87 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels' Amauri Hardy (3) drives the ball past San Jose State Spartans' Omari Moore (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks against San Jose State during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' Donnie Tillman (2) gets fouled by San Jose State Spartans' Seneca Knight (13) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose State Spartans' Christian Anigwe (11) and Seneca Knight (13) defend as UNLV Rebels' Bryce Hamilton attempts a shot during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' Donnie Tillman (2) and San Jose State Spartans' Seneca Knight (13) chase after a loose ball during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' Marvin Coleman (31) drives to the basket against San Jose State Spartans' Brae Ivey (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Rebels (10-9, 5-1 Mountain West) have won six of their past seven games, and this was their highest-scoring game since defeating Southern Utah 101-82 on Nov. 25, 2017.

Marvin Coleman led UNLV with 17 points, and Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton scored 16 apiece. Seneca Knight scored 30 points for San Jose State (6-13, 2-5).

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.