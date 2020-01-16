42°F
UNLV beats San Jose State for 10th win of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 10:09 pm
 

Six UNLV players scored in double figures to lead the Rebels to a 98-87 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (10-9, 5-1 Mountain West) have won six of their past seven games, and this was their highest-scoring game since defeating Southern Utah 101-82 on Nov. 25, 2017.

Marvin Coleman led UNLV with 17 points, and Amauri Hardy and Bryce Hamilton scored 16 apiece. Seneca Knight scored 30 points for San Jose State (6-13, 2-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

