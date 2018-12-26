UNLV blown out by Bucknell in Hawaii tournament, 97-72

So much for taking momentum into Mountain West play.
UNLV closed nonconference play by getting blown out by Bucknell on Tuesday, trailing the entire way in a 97-72 loss in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Challenge in Honolulu.
Bucknell (6-6) made 57.8 percent of its shots, including 56 percent from 3-point range, at Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rebels (6-6) now move on to conference play, with Colorado State visiting the Thomas & Mack Center on Jan. 2. That will be UNLV’s first home game since a 65-61 loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 1.
UNLV never led in its final two games in the Diamond Head. The Rebels were beaten 84-79 by Indiana State on Sunday.
Joel Ntambwe led the Rebels with 13 points, but he made only 4 of 17 shots. Amauri Hardy was the only other Rebel in double figures with 12 points.
Six players scored in double digits to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Bison. Kimbal Mackenzie led Bucknell with 16 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
