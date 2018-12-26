UNLV blown out by Bucknell in Hawaii tournament, 97-72

UNLV closed nonconference play by getting blown out by Bucknell on Tuesday, trailing the entire way in a 97-72 loss in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Challenge in Honolulu.

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to play as his team takes on Indiana State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

So much for taking momentum into Mountain West play.

Bucknell (6-6) made 57.8 percent of its shots, including 56 percent from 3-point range, at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rebels (6-6) now move on to conference play, with Colorado State visiting the Thomas & Mack Center on Jan. 2. That will be UNLV’s first home game since a 65-61 loss to Cincinnati on Dec. 1.

UNLV never led in its final two games in the Diamond Head. The Rebels were beaten 84-79 by Indiana State on Sunday.

Joel Ntambwe led the Rebels with 13 points, but he made only 4 of 17 shots. Amauri Hardy was the only other Rebel in double figures with 12 points.

Six players scored in double digits to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Bison. Kimbal Mackenzie led Bucknell with 16 points.

