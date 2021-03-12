45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV blown out in 2nd half, ousted by Utah State in MW tourney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2021 - 7:55 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2021 - 7:58 pm
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) i ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) converts a fast break layup in the first half during the ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) converts a fast break layup in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) slices to the rim in the first half during the Mountain W ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) slices to the rim in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) i ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play in the first half during the Mountain West ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta ( ...
UNLV Rebels forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) and Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV’s season ended Thursday night in a 74-53 loss to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The seventh-seeded Rebels (12-15) led much of the first half, but a 23-9 second-half run allowed Utah State to take control.

The second-seeded Aggies (19-7) will face Colorado State or Fresno State in Friday’s semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
MGM Resorts facing lawsuit over use of resort fees
2
Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others
Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others
3
Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge
Zaon Collins indictment dismissed over absence of DUI charge
4
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of tow truck driver on 215 Beltway
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of tow truck driver on 215 Beltway
5
Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage
Coroner IDs man who killed Wynn security guard, self in employee garage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.