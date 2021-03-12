UNLV blown out in 2nd half, ousted by Utah State in MW tourney

UNLV’s season ended Thursday night in a loss to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) converts a fast break layup in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) slices to the rim in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) drives past Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) and Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV’s season ended Thursday night in a 74-53 loss to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The seventh-seeded Rebels (12-15) led much of the first half, but a 23-9 second-half run allowed Utah State to take control.

The second-seeded Aggies (19-7) will face Colorado State or Fresno State in Friday’s semifinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.