UNLV blown out in 2nd half, ousted by Utah State in MW tourney
Updated March 11, 2021 - 7:58 pm
UNLV’s season ended Thursday night in a 74-53 loss to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The seventh-seeded Rebels (12-15) led much of the first half, but a 23-9 second-half run allowed Utah State to take control.
The second-seeded Aggies (19-7) will face Colorado State or Fresno State in Friday’s semifinals.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
