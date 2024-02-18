UNLV blows 11-point 2nd-half lead, loses to rival UNR
The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to rival UNR and saw its five game winning-streak snapped Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV (14-10, 7-5 Mountain West) with 19 points.
The Rebels led by as many as 11 points in the second half.
The loss also snaps UNLV’s four-game winning streak against in-state rival UNR (20-6, 7-5).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
