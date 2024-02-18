54°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV blows 11-point 2nd-half lead, loses to rival UNR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2024 - 10:48 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) dunks the ball as UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) looks on d ...
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) dunks the ball as UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) looks on during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) shoots over UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) for a score during ...
UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) shoots over UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) for a score during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) rejects a shot by UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) during the f ...
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) rejects a shot by UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) rejects a shot by UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) during the ...
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) rejects a shot by UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) pulls down a rebound over UNR forward Tre Coleman (4) duri ...
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) pulls down a rebound over UNR forward Tre Coleman (4) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) rejects a shot by UNR guard Kenan Blackshear (13) during ...
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) rejects a shot by UNR guard Kenan Blackshear (13) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) looks to shoot over UNR forward Nick Davidson (11) during ...
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) looks to shoot over UNR forward Nick Davidson (11) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) lays in the ball over UNR forward Nick Davidson (11) dur ...
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) lays in the ball over UNR forward Nick Davidson (11) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) dunks the ball as UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) looks on dur ...
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) dunks the ball as UNR forward K.J. Hymes (42) looks on during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNR guard Kenan Blackshear (13) posts up for a shot against UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. ...
UNR guard Kenan Blackshear (13) posts up for a shot against UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNR guard Kenan Blackshear (13) scores against UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) during th ...
UNR guard Kenan Blackshear (13) scores against UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) gets inside of UNR for a basket during the first half of ...
UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) gets inside of UNR for a basket during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) dunks the ball on UNR during the first half of their NCA ...
UNLV Rebels forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) dunks the ball on UNR during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) dunks the ball as UNR forward Nick Davidson (11) looks on ...
UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) dunks the ball as UNR forward Nick Davidson (11) looks on during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team saw its five-game winning streak snapped with a 69-66 defeat to UNR on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. led UNLV (14-10, 7-5 Mountain West) with 19 points.

The Rebels led by as many as 11 points in the second half.

The loss also snaps UNLV’s four-game winning streak against in-state rival UNR (20-6, 7-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

