UNLV blows late lead, falls to Fresno State

UNLV led by one with 1:44 to go but went scoreless the rest of the way, and Fresno State took a 67-64 win Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV has shown a penchant for bogging down on offense late in games, and that tendency hurt it again Wednesday night.

The Rebels led by one with 1:44 left after Bryce Hamilton went on a personal 7-0 run, but Fresno State answered with a 6-0 run for a 67-64 win at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV and Fresno State will meet again at 8 p.m. Friday at the Thomas and Mack.

Deon Stroud scored on a midrange jumper with 1:22 left to put the Bulldogs in front for good in a game in which neither team led by more than seven points. Isaiah Hill led Fresno State (10-9, 8-9 Mountain West) with 19 points and seven assists, and Stroud scored 18.

Anthony Holland and Orlando Robinson had 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, who won despite shooting 36.4 percent from the field.

Hamilton led all scorers with 27 points, and Mbacke Diong had 16 points and eight rebounds, but none of his scoring came in the final 14:43.

UNLV had a chance late after David Jenkins made all three free throws after a foul with five seconds left and trailed by three after a Hill free throw. The Rebels needed to go the length of the floor, and they never got a shot, as a pass to Jenkins sailed out of bounds at the buzzer.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Free throws spur Fresno State

UNLV led by as many as seven points in the second half, and it was a 48-42 Rebels advantage when the Bulldogs started getting to the free-throw line.

They were 9-for-12 in a stretch in which they outscored UNLV 18-6 to turn their six-point deficit into a six-point lead. To make matters worse for UNLV, it only shot two free throws during that span and missed front ends of one-and-ones both times.

Fresno State was 17-for-23 from the line, and UNLV was 9-for-13.

2. 3-point defense hurts UNLV

Neither team scored consecutive baskets until Diong had a three-point play and a dunk off a steal to spark an 11-3 run that gave UNLV a 28-25 lead with 3:28 left in the first half.

But Fresno State built as much as a five-point lead before that because of draining seven 3-pointers. The Bulldogs went 10-for-27 from 3-point range, the sixth time UNLV has allowed at least 10 to an opponent in conference play.

3. Rest of the Rebels struggle

While Hamilton and Diong combined to shoot 18-for-33, the rest of the Rebels were 8-for-25.

Jenkins had nine points, but he was 3-for-11 and 0-for-4 from 3-point range. UNLV was 3-for-15 from 3-point range.

