UNLV Basketball

UNLV blows late lead, falls to Fresno State for 4th straight loss

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner walks up the sideline during the second half of the basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Thomas and Mack Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2026 - 11:05 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2026 - 11:47 pm

UNLV is making up new ways to lose.

Leading by five points in the final six seconds against Fresno State on Tuesday night, the Rebels allowed a 7-0 run to close the game and fell 98-96 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, for their fourth straight defeat.

Jake Heidbreder hit a jump shot along the left baseline as time expired in the nearly three-hour game. He scored a game-high 29 points.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 28 points, and Howie Fleming Jr. added 23 for the Rebels, who fell to 10-12 and 5-6 in the Mountain West. Fresno State improved to 11-11 and 5-6.

The Rebels led 69-56 with 10:13 left before falling apart down the stretch.

Gibbs-Lawhorn, who hit 10 of 13 field goals, fouled out with 2:06 left and UNLV leading 86-78.

Four other Rebels players — Kimani Hamilton, Issac Williamson, Emmanuel Stephen and Walter Brown — also fouled out. UNLV finished with 35 fouls.

There were 62 fouls called and 80 free throws shot. UNLV hit 25 of 36 free throws and Fresno State 32 of 44.

There were also six technical fouls and 3 flagrant fouls called.

UNLV returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Grand Canyon at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.

