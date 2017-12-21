UNLV blows out mismatched Mississippi Valley State, 95-63

UNLV was never truly challenged in a 95-63 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels have one nonconference game remaining, Friday at home against Northern Colorado.

UNLV committed six turnovers in its first eight possessions and 11 for the first half — and still led by 31 points.

Mississippi Valley State, rated last by Kenpom among the nation’s 351 Division I basketball teams, was a complete mismatch for the Rebels. By the time Wednesday night’s game at the Thomas & Mack Center had reached its merciful conclusion, UNLV had picked up a 95-63 victory.

The Rebels (10-2) have just one nonconference game remaining, Friday at home against Northern Colorado. They then will take an eight-day break before beginning Mountain West play Dec. 30 at the Mack against Boise State.

Which figures to be a much more considerable challenge than the now 0-12 Delta Devils.

UNLV shot 63 percent for the game, and scoring was fairly even with six players reaching double figures. Brandon McCoy and Jovan Mooring each scored 13 points to lead the Rebels. Shakur Juiston registered his sixth double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Dante Scott led Mississippi Valley State with 27 points.

Not that this kind of outcome was unexpected. UNLV was favored by 32½ points, a number the Rebels nearly covered in the first half alone in taking a 52-21 lead.

