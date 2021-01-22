54°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV blows out NAIA Benedictine Mesa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2021 - 6:40 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhaw ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes to the basket against the Benedictine Mesa Re ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes to the basket against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) du ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) passes the ball under pressure from Benedictine Mesa Re ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) passes the ball under pressure from Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Tre Carolina (4) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Nick Sessions ...
UNLV Rebels forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Nick Sessions (42) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) looks to block a shot from Benedictine Mesa Redhawks Bryce C ...
UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) looks to block a shot from Benedictine Mesa Redhawks Bryce Cheney (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) gets fouled by Benedictine Mesa Redhawks Tyler Fernstrom ...
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) gets fouled by Benedictine Mesa Redhawks Tyler Fernstrom (0) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks durin ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) reaches for a rebound against the Benedictine Mesa Redhaw ...
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) reaches for a rebound against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Donavan Yap (0) goes to the basket against Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Bryce C ...
UNLV Rebels guard Donavan Yap (0) goes to the basket against Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Bryce Cheney (2) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Bryce Cheney (2) ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Bryce Cheney (2) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks durin ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks the ball as Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Mauri ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks the ball as Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) looks on during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15) looks to take a shot over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Mauri ...
UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15) looks to take a shot over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) goes to the basket in front of Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' ...
UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) goes to the basket in front of Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Nick Sessions (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Officials stand for the national anthem before a basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and Be ...
Officials stand for the national anthem before a basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on during the first half of a basketball game aga ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Light shines on UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) as players are introduced before a ...
Light shines on UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) as players are introduced before a basketball game against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV won its fourth straight game Thursday, a 99-45 blowout of NAIA Benedictine Mesa at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mbacke Diong scored a career-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds for the Rebels (5-6), who will return to Mountain West play when they host Utah State at 6 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

