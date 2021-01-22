UNLV blows out NAIA Benedictine Mesa

UNLV won its fourth straight game Thursday, a 99-45 blowout of NAIA Benedictine Mesa at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes to the basket against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) passes the ball under pressure from Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Tre Carolina (4) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Nick Sessions (42) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) looks to block a shot from Benedictine Mesa Redhawks Bryce Cheney (2) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) gets fouled by Benedictine Mesa Redhawks Tyler Fernstrom (0) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) reaches for a rebound against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Donavan Yap (0) goes to the basket against Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Bryce Cheney (2) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Bryce Cheney (2) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) dunks the ball against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks the ball as Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) looks on during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15) looks to take a shot over Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Maurice Walton (32) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) goes to the basket in front of Benedictine Mesa Redhawks' Nick Sessions (42) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officials stand for the national anthem before a basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Light shines on UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) as players are introduced before a basketball game against the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mbacke Diong scored a career-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds for the Rebels (5-6), who will return to Mountain West play when they host Utah State at 6 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.