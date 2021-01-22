UNLV blows out NAIA Benedictine Mesa
UNLV won its fourth straight game Thursday, a 99-45 blowout of NAIA Benedictine Mesa at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV won its fourth straight game Thursday, a 99-45 blowout of NAIA Benedictine Mesa at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Mbacke Diong scored a career-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds for the Rebels (5-6), who will return to Mountain West play when they host Utah State at 6 p.m. Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.