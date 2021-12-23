UNLV closes nonconference play with rout of San Diego
UNLV defeated San Diego on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center to end nonconference play at 8-5. Donovan Williams and Bryce Hamilton each scored 20 points.
UNLV led from start to finish Wednesday, ending nonconference play with an 80-57 victory over San Diego at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Donovan Williams and Bryce Hamilton each led the Rebels (8-5) with 20 points. Royce Hamm had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
