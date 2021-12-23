UNLV closes nonconference play with rout of San Diego

UNLV defeated San Diego on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center to end nonconference play at 8-5. Donovan Williams and Bryce Hamilton each scored 20 points.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) sets up for a three-point basket over San Diego Toreros guard Wayne McKinney III (3) during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) catches some air as he goes up for a shot over San Diego Toreros guard T.J. Berger (20) during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) secures a rebound over San Diego Toreros players during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV led from start to finish Wednesday, ending nonconference play with an 80-57 victory over San Diego at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Donovan Williams and Bryce Hamilton each led the Rebels (8-5) with 20 points. Royce Hamm had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

