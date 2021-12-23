47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Basketball

UNLV closes nonconference play with rout of San Diego

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2021 - 8:50 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) sets up for a three-point basket over San Diego Toreros g ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) sets up for a three-point basket over San Diego Toreros guard Wayne McKinney III (3) during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) catches some air as he goes up for a shot over San Die ...
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) catches some air as he goes up for a shot over San Diego Toreros guard T.J. Berger (20) during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) secures a rebound over San Diego Toreros players during ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) secures a rebound over San Diego Toreros players during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) sets up for a three-point basket over San Diego Toreros g ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) sets up for a three-point basket over San Diego Toreros guard Wayne McKinney III (3) during the first half of their NCAA men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV led from start to finish Wednesday, ending nonconference play with an 80-57 victory over San Diego at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Donovan Williams and Bryce Hamilton each led the Rebels (8-5) with 20 points. Royce Hamm had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Judge denies legal fees in Clark County Republican Party lawsuit
Judge denies legal fees in Clark County Republican Party lawsuit
2
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
3
Nevada lawmakers kill COVID vaccine mandate extension
Nevada lawmakers kill COVID vaccine mandate extension
4
Rock band Weezer to play free concert on Las Vegas Strip
Rock band Weezer to play free concert on Las Vegas Strip
5
Banged-up Raiders gear up for pivotal last 3 games
Banged-up Raiders gear up for pivotal last 3 games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Omaha Mavericks center Dylan Brougham (14) ...
UNLV overcomes slow start, beats Nebraska-Omaha
By / RJ

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 26 and senior center Royce Hamm added 16 points and 12 rebounds to help UNLV secure an 84-71 victory Wednesday over Nebraska-Omaha at Thomas Mack Center.