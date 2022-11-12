UNLV coach returns to sideline 8 days after giving birth

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque was back on the Lady Rebels’ bench Friday against Oral Roberts, eight days after giving birth to her first child.

UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque on the sidelines during the Lady Rebels' game against Oral Roberts on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Cox Pavilion. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque on the sidelines during the Lady Rebels' game against Oral Roberts on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Cox Pavilion. (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV women's basketball coach Lindy La Rocque with husband Dan Cunningham and newborn daughter Ellie Cunningham. (Lindy La Rocque)

Just eight days ago, UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque gave birth to a healthy — if slightly early — baby girl. Just five days ago, she was discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, the Lady Rebels coach returned to the sideline. At least, for now.

“I feel really good,” La Rocque said. “Physically, I feel really lucky with how the delivery and everything went. My body responded really well. Obviously, there’s a healing process to it, but I’m not in any pain, so that’s why I feel like I can do a couple things while still being really cautious.”

La Rocque reclaimed her place on the UNLV bench for Friday’s 100-84 win against Oral Roberts. She only missed one game, the Lady Rebels’ season opener, while recovering, though she’s hesitant to call this her full return to the job.

Instead, La Rocque wants to see how she’s feeling in the coming days to determine what her workload will look like moving forward.

“I’m a little bit more tame, or tempered down, then normal, just because I’d rather err on the side of caution” La Rocque said. “But I think being there is healthy for me and for the team.”

Ellie Cunningham was born Nov. 3. She is the first child for La Rocque and her husband, Dan Cunningham.

The UNLV coach surprised her players at practice Thursday, partially, she said, because she wanted to test out how she felt to be back around the team. La Rocque said her staff is still carrying the heavy load in terms of preparation and game-planning, but she said she’s excited to see how she feels for next week.

The Lady Rebels host Utah Valley on Wednesday.

Associate head coach Roman Owen filled in for La Rocque during her absence, and guided the Lady Rebels (2-0) to an 80-58 win against Pepperdine in UNLV’s season opener Monday.

Owen taking over was always the plan, and the coaching staff ran through several potential scenarios in preparation for La Rocque’s absence throughout the offseason and preseason camp. Owen moving up the bench also meant the other UNLV assistants — Mia Bell and Karlie Burris — had to assume more responsibilities.

However, they were all still a little surprised when the baby came almost four weeks before her due date.

“I’m going to be forever grateful for (Owen’s) personal sacrifice to make this all happen, and make this all seamless for me,” La Rocque said.

The UNLV coach knows there’s no rush for her to return. But if she feels healthy, La Rocque can’t help herself from wanting to get back on the sideline.

“I can’t just sit there and not say anything,” she said.

