UNLV coasts to easy home win, evens record
The Rebels are 6-6 after getting off to a huge lead early and coasting to a win over NAIA-school La Sierra on Monday night at Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV (6-6) got off to a fast start and coasted to the end of a 89-47 victory over NAIA opponent La Sierra at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 12 of his game-high 19 points during a 21-0 run to start the game.
He added three assists and five steals while going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.
The rest of the lineup struggled shooting the ball as UNLV finished just 6-for-25 from beyond-the-arc, but the Rebels forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Golden Eagles (7-7) 34-5 off of those mistakes.
UNLV returns to Mountain West play against Air Force (3-9, 0-1 Mountain West) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.
