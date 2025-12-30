UNLV coasts to easy home win, evens record

The Rebels are 6-6 after getting off to a huge lead early and coasting to a win over NAIA-school La Sierra on Monday night at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) dunks the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives to the basket against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) brings the ball up court against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) looks to pass the ball as La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Stephen Perry (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Al Green (7) drives the ball around La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Godfrey Little (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Godfrey Little (11) and UNLV Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV (6-6) got off to a fast start and coasted to the end of a 89-47 victory over NAIA opponent La Sierra at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 12 of his game-high 19 points during a 21-0 run to start the game.

He added three assists and five steals while going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

The rest of the lineup struggled shooting the ball as UNLV finished just 6-for-25 from beyond-the-arc, but the Rebels forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Golden Eagles (7-7) 34-5 off of those mistakes.

UNLV returns to Mountain West play against Air Force (3-9, 0-1 Mountain West) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

