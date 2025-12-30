42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV coasts to easy home win, evens record

La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Godfrey Little (11) and UNLV Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) ...
La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Godfrey Little (11) and UNLV Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Al Green (7) drives the ball around La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Godfrey Lit ...
UNLV Rebels guard Al Green (7) drives the ball around La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Godfrey Little (11) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) looks to pass the ball as La Sierra Golden Eagles gu ...
UNLV Rebels guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) looks to pass the ball as La Sierra Golden Eagles guard Stephen Perry (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during ...
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) brings the ball up court against the La Sierra Golden ...
UNLV Rebels forward Jacob Bannarbie (10) brings the ball up court against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives to the basket against the La Sierra Golden Eagles du ...
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrin Jones (6) drives to the basket against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) dunks the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles dur ...
UNLV Rebels center Emmanuel Stephen (34) dunks the ball against the La Sierra Golden Eagles during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
The UNLV bench gets loud during an NCAA basketball game between UNLV and Fresno State at the Th ...
UNLV preview: Rebels return from break to host NAIA opponent
Las Vegas Aces security director Sonny Watson keeps a watch on the crowd as Aces center A' ...
RJ sports writer Callie Fin’s 5 favorite stories of 2025
Inconsistent Rebels finish off Fresno State in Mountain West opener — PHOTOS
The Pavilion is photographed Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Revi ...
Cox dropped from UNLV’s Pavilion as naming rights deal ends
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2025 - 8:53 pm
 

UNLV (6-6) got off to a fast start and coasted to the end of a 89-47 victory over NAIA opponent La Sierra at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 12 of his game-high 19 points during a 21-0 run to start the game.

He added three assists and five steals while going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

The rest of the lineup struggled shooting the ball as UNLV finished just 6-for-25 from beyond-the-arc, but the Rebels forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Golden Eagles (7-7) 34-5 off of those mistakes.

UNLV returns to Mountain West play against Air Force (3-9, 0-1 Mountain West) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES