UNLV collapses in second half, loses at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State pulled away from UNLV in the second half en route to a 95-77 victory Saturday at Moby Arena.

Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels (11-12, 6-4 Mountain West) with 28 points. Isaiah Stevens scored 21 for Colorado State (16-8, 7-4), which shot 61.5 percent from the field and 64.7 percent on 3-pointers (11 of 17).

UNLV trailed 41-36 at halftime.

