UNLV Basketball

UNLV comes up just short in loss to No. 4 San Diego State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

UNLV’s upset bid against No. 4 San Diego State fell short as the Rebels lost 71-67 on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) remain the nation’s only undefeated team. Malachi Flynn led the Aztecs with 21 points.

Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels (11-11, 6-3) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Marvin Coleman scored 11 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

