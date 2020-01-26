UNLV comes up just short in loss to No. 4 San Diego State

UNLV’s upset bid against No. 4 San Diego State fell short as the Rebels lost 71-67. Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31, center) gets off a pass between San Diego State Aztecs forward Yanni Wetzell (5, left) and San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13, right) gets off a shot over San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) soars to the basket past the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Diego State Aztecs forward Yanni Wetzell (5, right) dunks the ball over UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV’s upset bid against No. 4 San Diego State fell short as the Rebels lost 71-67 on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) remain the nation’s only undefeated team. Malachi Flynn led the Aztecs with 21 points.

Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels (11-11, 6-3) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Marvin Coleman scored 11 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.