UNLV comes up just short in loss to No. 4 San Diego State
UNLV’s upset bid against No. 4 San Diego State fell short as the Rebels lost 71-67 on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) remain the nation’s only undefeated team. Malachi Flynn led the Aztecs with 21 points.
Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels (11-11, 6-3) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Marvin Coleman scored 11 points.
