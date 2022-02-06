UNLV comes up short against Utah State
Foul trouble, a large free-throw disparity and a hot Utah State team were too much for UNLV, as the Rebels (13-10, 5-5 Mountain West) lost in Logan, Utah.
Foul trouble, a large free-throw disparity and a hot Utah State team were too much for UNLV, as the Rebels (13-10, 5-5 Mountain West) lost 90-75 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, Saturday.
Bryce Hamilton had 33 points, but junior swingman Donovan Williams was ruled out just before the game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.