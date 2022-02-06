63°F
UNLV comes up short against Utah State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
Updated February 5, 2022 - 5:07 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from he sidelines during the first half of an NCAA c ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from he sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foul trouble, a large free-throw disparity and a hot Utah State team were too much for UNLV, as the Rebels (13-10, 5-5 Mountain West) lost 90-75 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, Saturday.

Bryce Hamilton had 33 points, but junior swingman Donovan Williams was ruled out just before the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

THE LATEST