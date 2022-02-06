UNLV comes up short against Utah State

Foul trouble, a large free-throw disparity and a hot Utah State team were too much for UNLV, as the Rebels (13-10, 5-5 Mountain West) lost in Logan, Utah.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from he sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foul trouble, a large free-throw disparity and a hot Utah State team were too much for UNLV, as the Rebels (13-10, 5-5 Mountain West) lost 90-75 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, Saturday.

Bryce Hamilton had 33 points, but junior swingman Donovan Williams was ruled out just before the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.