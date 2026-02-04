UNLV considers tarping off arena upper deck, other changes in fan survey

UNLV is considering various seating changes at the Thomas & Mack Center amid diminished fan turnout during recent men’s basketball seasons.

UNLV guard Howie Fleming Jr. (3) elevates for a three-point basket attempt as New Mexico guard Tajavis Miller (2) reaches in during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center for the UNLV Rebels-San Diego State men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.(Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a survey sent last month to UNLV men’s basketball season ticket holders, questions regarding potential changes within the seating area at Thomas & Mack were posed.

The survey gathered fan opinions about the following potential seating arrangement changes:

Tarping of a portion of, or all of the upper-level seating (the 200s sections) at the Mack.

Relocating the band from its current location behind the basket on the visitor’s end of the court, to behind the basket on the home side of the court, with the student section, where the band was previously located.

Swapping the home and visitor team benches to have the student section behind the visitor’s basket in the second half.

Relocating the Courtside Club from where it is located now on the lower portion of Sections 108, 109 and 110, to behind the basket on the visitor’s end of the court, where the band is currently located.

UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said last week university officials would wait to comment on the potential changes until the seating plan is finalized.

The seating arrangement at the Mack was last altered ahead of the 2019-20 season, when the band was moved to its current location, the Courtside Club was introduced and the auxiliary media section was moved from behind the home basket to the top of the lower bowl across from the visitor’s bench.

Those changes affected 46 seats which 17 season ticket purchasers held, UNLV noted at the time.

Promoting Rebels basketball

The survey was sent to fans before Pastner made comments regarding the lack of fan support at UNLV home games this season, that has seen the Rebels deal with several players being injured for a portion or all of their games.

“This was an eye-opening experience for me,” Pastner said.

Pastner said he did all he could to promote the program since his hiring and the team’s first home game of the season this past fall.

The Runnin’ Rebels are averaging an announced attendance of 5,087 at Thomas & Mack, which has the capacity to seat more than 18,000.

This year’s minimal fan support is nothing new at UNLV, as the Rebels last season averaged 4,969 fans per game, 5,859 during the 2023-24 season, 5,349 during the 2022-23 season and 5,224 during the 2021-22 season, according to UNLV records.

Disappointing gate

UNLV hasn’t surpassed an season-average crowd of over 6,000 fans since before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2019-2020 season seeing an 8,218 average, before the Rebels played without fans in attendance for the 2020-21 season.

The Rebels lack of success certainly has been a factor. UNLV last made the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2013, when Dave Rice was coach. The Rebels made their first post season appearance in 11 years during the 2023-24 season, playing in the NIT.

Pastner is the Rebels’ fifth coach since Rice was fired mid-season in 2016 (not counting Chris Beard’s three-week stint in 2016), with the Rebels compiling a record of 144-126 between Todd Simon taking over as interim head coach in 2016 and 2025, when Kevin Kruger was fired.

Through the first 22 games, Pastner has coached UNLV to a 10-12 record, including the last-minute meltdown Tuesday night at Fresno State. It marked the team’s fourth-straight loss.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.