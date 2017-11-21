UNLV cruises past Rice 95-68 for 4th-straight blowout win

UNLV’s run of blowout victories to start the season stretched to four on Monday night with a 95-68 rout of Rice at T-Mobile Arena.
It was the Rebels’ first game outside of the Thomas & Mack Center, but the change of locale didn’t matter as UNLV advanced to the championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event on Wednesday night.
UNLV will play either Mississippi or Utah, which met in Monday’s late game.
Freshman Brandon McCoy had 23 points and 10 rebounds for UNLV, hitting 9 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line on Monday night.
“Brandon was phenomenal,” Rebels coach Marvin Menzies said. “He dominated from the jump. He draws so much attention when he’s playing well it opens things up for other guys.”
McCoy made all seven shots he attempted from the field in the first half.
Jordan Johnson made up for a season-low three assists with an 18-point effort that included 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.
The Rebels once again got the job done on the defensive end, holding Rice (1-3) to just 36 percent from the field.
Freshman Tervell Beck broke out with 13 points and five rebounds in just 13 minutes on 6-for-7 shooting.
UNLV used a 16-2 run late in the first half to grab a 51-24 lead at the break as it limited the Owls to just 30 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes.
Shakur Juiston had 14 of his 19 rebounds before halftime as the Rebels built the lead.
