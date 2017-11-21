UNLV cruises past Rice 95-68 for 4th-straight blowout win

The Rebels got 23 points and 10 rebounds from Brandon McCoy to cruise past Rice 95-68 in the MGM Resorts Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) shoots a free-throw during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24), right, dribbles past Rice Owls guard A.J. Lapray (2), left, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) jumps as he shoots the ball during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, is blocked by the Rice Owls during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34), left, guards Rice Owls forward Tim Harrison (35), right, during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Robert Martin (10), left, shoots the ball as he is guarded by UNLV Rebels forward Anthony Smith (2), right, during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Robert Martin (10), left, is guarded by UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14), right, during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24), left, blocks Rice Owls guard Najja Hunter (14), right, during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Malik Osborne (13) holds the ball as he is guarded by the UNLV Rebels during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Players from the Rice Owls, left, and the UNLV Rebels, right, wait to be subbed in during the second half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. UNLV Rebels won 95-68. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Malik Osborne (13), left, jumps for a rebound during the first half of basketball game against the UNLV Rebels during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jay Green (0), left, shoots a rebound during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10), left, is blocked by Rice Owls forward Tim Harrison (35), center, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Austin Meyer (30), left, and UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, guard each other during a free-throw in the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls head coach Scott Pera shouts during the first half of basketball game against the UNLV Rebels during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rice Owls forward Malik Osborne (13), left, blocks UNLV Rebels forward Anthony Smith (2), right, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14), right, shoots a rebound during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44), right, is guarded by Rice Owls forward Tim Harrison (35), left, during the first half of basketball game during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar waves during the first half of basketball game between the UNLV Rebels and the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) dribbles the ball during the first half of basketball game against the Rice Owls during day one of the MGM Grand Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV’s run of blowout victories to start the season stretched to four on Monday night with a 95-68 rout of Rice at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the Rebels’ first game outside of the Thomas & Mack Center, but the change of locale didn’t matter as UNLV advanced to the championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event on Wednesday night.

UNLV will play either Mississippi or Utah, which met in Monday’s late game.

Freshman Brandon McCoy had 23 points and 10 rebounds for UNLV, hitting 9 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line on Monday night.

“Brandon was phenomenal,” Rebels coach Marvin Menzies said. “He dominated from the jump. He draws so much attention when he’s playing well it opens things up for other guys.”

McCoy made all seven shots he attempted from the field in the first half.

Jordan Johnson made up for a season-low three assists with an 18-point effort that included 4-for-6 on 3-pointers.

The Rebels once again got the job done on the defensive end, holding Rice (1-3) to just 36 percent from the field.

Freshman Tervell Beck broke out with 13 points and five rebounds in just 13 minutes on 6-for-7 shooting.

UNLV used a 16-2 run late in the first half to grab a 51-24 lead at the break as it limited the Owls to just 30 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes.

Shakur Juiston had 14 of his 19 rebounds before halftime as the Rebels built the lead.

