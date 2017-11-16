UNLV cruises to 98-63 win over Prairie View A&M

Anthony Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds to help lead UNLV to a 98-63 victory over Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center

Junior Anthony Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes of action as UNLV cruised to a 98-63 win over Prairie View A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday night.

It was the second straight blowout win at home to open the season for the Rebels.

Shakur Juiston added 13 points and 12 rebounds for UNLV, which led 55-41 at halftime and outscored the Panthers 26-3 over a 10-minute stretch early in the second half to put the game away.

Brandon McCoy had 15 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double for UNLV.

Zachary Hamilton had 15 points for Prairie View A&M (0-3), which is in the midst of a season-opening 13-game road trip.

The Rebels remain at home to play Eastern Washington (2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

