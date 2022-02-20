UNLV cruises to victory on Robert Smith jersey retirement night

On a night during which former star guard Robert Smith had his jersey retired, UNLV built an 11-point halftime lead en route to a decisive win over Colorado State.

UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. (14) reacts after getting fouled in the first half of a men’s basketball game against Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s Jordan McCabe (5) shoots the ball under pressure from Colorado State’s Kendle Moore (3) in the first half of a men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points as UNLV rolled past Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center on a night during which the school retired former star guard Robert Smith’s jersey.

The Rebels are 16-11 overall and 8-6 in the Mountain West.

