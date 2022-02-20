60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Basketball

UNLV cruises to victory on Robert Smith jersey retirement night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2022 - 6:55 pm
 
UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. (14) reacts after getting fouled in the first half of a men&#x2019 ...
UNLV’s Royce Hamm Jr. (14) reacts after getting fouled in the first half of a men’s basketball game against Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV’s Jordan McCabe (5) shoots the ball under pressure from Colorado State’s Ken ...
UNLV’s Jordan McCabe (5) shoots the ball under pressure from Colorado State’s Kendle Moore (3) in the first half of a men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points as UNLV rolled past Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center on a night during which the school retired former star guard Robert Smith’s jersey.

The Rebels are 16-11 overall and 8-6 in the Mountain West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
2
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
3
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
4
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
5
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST