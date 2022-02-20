UNLV cruises to victory on Robert Smith jersey retirement night
On a night during which former star guard Robert Smith had his jersey retired, UNLV built an 11-point halftime lead en route to a decisive win over Colorado State.
Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points as UNLV rolled past Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center on a night during which the school retired former star guard Robert Smith’s jersey.
The Rebels are 16-11 overall and 8-6 in the Mountain West.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
