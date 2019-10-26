UNLV crushes West Coast Baptist 112-54 in exhibition game
UNLV blew out to a 57-16 halftime lead and went on to beat West Coast Baptist 112-54 in an exhibition Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNLV took control with an early 19-point run and never was challenged en route to crushing West Coast Baptist 112-54 in an exhibition Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jonah Antonio scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Rebels. Teammate Mbacke Diong had 19 points and eight rebounds.
UNLV opens its season Feb. 5 against Purdue-Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack. This is the Rebels’ first season under coach T.J. Otzelberger.
