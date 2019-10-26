UNLV crushes West Coast Baptist 112-54 in exhibition game

UNLV blew out to a 57-16 halftime lead and went on to beat West Coast Baptist 112-54 in an exhibition Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV's forward Donnie Tillman (2) goes to the basket between West Coast Baptist guards Robert Wilson (44) and Andy Gilmer during the first half of their exhibition game at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV's guard Amauri Hardy drives past West Coast Baptist guard Andy Gilmer during the first half of their exhibition game at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV's forward Donnie Tillman drives past West Coast Baptist guard Andy Gilmer during the first half of their exhibition game at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV's forward Donnie Tillman (2) goes for the basket between West Coast Baptist guard Jacob Mainous (13) and forward Ian James Russell (41) during the first half of their exhibition game at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV's guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes for the basket during the first half of their game against West Coast Baptist at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV took control with an early 19-point run and never was challenged en route to crushing West Coast Baptist 112-54 in an exhibition Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Jonah Antonio scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Rebels. Teammate Mbacke Diong had 19 points and eight rebounds.

UNLV opens its season Feb. 5 against Purdue-Fort Wayne at the Thomas & Mack. This is the Rebels’ first season under coach T.J. Otzelberger.

