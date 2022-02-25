UNLV earns share of MW title, but wants more

UNLV earned a share of the Mountain West regular season championship and has a chance to clinch it outright Saturday against Colorado State.

UNLV Lady Rebels basketball coach Lindy La Rocque is shown Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

No matter the result Thursday, the UNLV Lady Rebels knew they already had a share of the title.

“We have that expectation and standard for our program,” coach Lindy La Roque said. “That’s what our players want, that’s why they’re so committed and willing to do anything and everything we ask.”

New Mexico’s loss to Fresno State late Wednesday night earned UNLV a share of the 2021-22 Mountain West regular season championship for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

La Roque’s team had a chance to claim the title outright Thursday night for the first time, but UNLV fell against Wyoming in Laramie, losing 77-73 after a slow start proved too much to overcome.

The result also snapped the Lady Rebels’ 12-game winning streak. But La Roque says sitting atop the conference with two games left is exactly where she expected to be.

“Obviously we’ve got a little bit of sour taste just because of the game right now,” she said. “But we’re really excited about who we are, who we have here and the direction our program is going.”

A win Saturday against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, or a New Mexico loss to San Jose State on Friday will still clinch the regular season championship for UNLV. The Lady Rebels (22-5, 14-2 Mountain West) haven’t won a regular season championship outright since the 1989-90 season, when the team still played in the Big West.

Wyoming did just enough to play spoiler. Led by junior McKinley Bradshaw, who exploded for 16 of her 23 points in the first quarter, the Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6) shot 55.6 percent from the floor. Wyoming built a nine-point lead in the first 10 minutes.

UNLV junior Essence Booker and sophomore Desi-Rae Young never found their rhythm with 6-4 Wyoming center Allyson Fertig clogging the paint. Lady Rebels freshman Kiara Jackson added 10 points off the bench including 2-for-2 from 3-point range while sophomore Nneka Obiazor led the team in scoring with 14 points.

“We’re excited about having a share, but we’re from Las Vegas and we’re greedy,” La Roque said. “We don’t want to share anything.

“… I’m really proud of our players and our program and our staff. But again, there’s nothing to celebrate yet. We’ve still got two games left and we want to win it outright.”

