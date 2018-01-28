UNLV Basketball

UNLV ends 11-game losing streak to San Diego State, 88-78

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2018 - 9:14 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2018 - 9:19 pm

The 11-game nightmare of a series losing streak is over.

Behind Shakur Juiston and Brandon McCoy, UNLV ended that long dry spell against San Diego State, defeating the Aztecs 88-78 on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Juiston and McCoy each scored 21 points, and Juiston grabbed 11 rebounds.

This was the first Mountain West home victory for the Rebels (15-6, 4-4).

Jeremy Hemsley led San Diego State (12-8, 4-5) with 19 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

