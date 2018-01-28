UNLV ends 11-game losing streak to San Diego State, 88-78

The 11-game nightmare of a series losing streak is over.
Behind Shakur Juiston and Brandon McCoy, UNLV ended that long dry spell against San Diego State, defeating the Aztecs 88-78 on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Juiston and McCoy each scored 21 points, and Juiston grabbed 11 rebounds.
This was the first Mountain West home victory for the Rebels (15-6, 4-4).
Jeremy Hemsley led San Diego State (12-8, 4-5) with 19 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
