UNLV ends nonconference play with win over Eastern Michigan

UNLV held Eastern Michigan to 30.6 shooting and dominated on the boards, winning Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center to close out nonconference play.

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman (2) drives past Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Morgan (5) and Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Jalen King (45) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jonah Antonio (10) slices to the rim past Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Shamar Dillard (12) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots a contested jump shot Eastern Michigan Eagles center Boubacar Toure (21) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman (2) drives over Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Morgan (5) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 , at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV held Eastern Michigan to 30.6 shooting and dominated on the boards, winning 64-49 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center to close out nonconference play.

The Rebels (6-8) outrebounded Eastern Michigan 49-31.

Mbacke Diong led UNLV with 15 points, Bryce Hamilton scored 13 and Donnie Tillman had 12 points. Ty Groce led the Eagles (9-3) with 12 points.

UNLV next hosts Utah State on Wednesday.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.