UNLV ends nonconference play with win over Eastern Michigan
UNLV held Eastern Michigan to 30.6 shooting and dominated on the boards, winning 64-49 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center to close out nonconference play.
The Rebels (6-8) outrebounded Eastern Michigan 49-31.
Mbacke Diong led UNLV with 15 points, Bryce Hamilton scored 13 and Donnie Tillman had 12 points. Ty Groce led the Eagles (9-3) with 12 points.
UNLV next hosts Utah State on Wednesday.
