UNLV Basketball

UNLV ends nonconference play with win over Eastern Michigan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated December 28, 2019 - 2:20 pm

UNLV held Eastern Michigan to 30.6 shooting and dominated on the boards, winning 64-49 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center to close out nonconference play.

The Rebels (6-8) outrebounded Eastern Michigan 49-31.

Mbacke Diong led UNLV with 15 points, Bryce Hamilton scored 13 and Donnie Tillman had 12 points. Ty Groce led the Eagles (9-3) with 12 points.

UNLV next hosts Utah State on Wednesday.

Pacific rallies for 74-66 victory over UNLV
By / RJ

UNLV took a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Pacific rallied to take control and beat the Rebels 74-66 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jonah Antonio (10) reaches to block the shot of Kansas State Wildcats forward ...
Jonah Antonio back on floor for UNLV
By / RJ

UNLV guard Jonah Antonio said he will play Wednesday against Pacific at the Thomas & Mack Center. He has missed the past six games with an injured left thumb.