UNLV Basketball

UNLV enters women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 29 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2023 - 10:55 am
 
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) looks surprised by her go-ahead 3-point baske ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) looks surprised by her go-ahead 3-point basket as teammates and others celebrate against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, right, and players come out of a huddle against th ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, right, and players come out of a huddle against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV women’s basketball team was ranked No. 23 in the AP poll Monday, the program’s first appearance in the Top 25 in 29 years.

The Lady Rebels’ most recent ranking came Jan. 18, 1994, and it’s the team’s highest ranking since March 9, 1993. UNLV also becomes the first Mountain West school to enter the AP poll since Colorado State was ranked No. 22 in 2016.

UNLV is 24-2, 14-0 in the Mountain West, with four games remaining. It clinched a share of the conference regular-season championship by beating Boise State 76-63 Saturday and can win the title outright when it welcomes San Jose State to the Thomas & Mack Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

