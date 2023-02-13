UNLV enters women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 29 years
The Lady Rebels were ranked No. 23 by the AP poll Monday, marking the team’s first return to the rankings since 1994.
The UNLV women’s basketball team was ranked No. 23 in the AP poll Monday, the program’s first appearance in the Top 25 in 29 years.
The Lady Rebels’ most recent ranking came Jan. 18, 1994, and it’s the team’s highest ranking since March 9, 1993. UNLV also becomes the first Mountain West school to enter the AP poll since Colorado State was ranked No. 22 in 2016.
UNLV is 24-2, 14-0 in the Mountain West, with four games remaining. It clinched a share of the conference regular-season championship by beating Boise State 76-63 Saturday and can win the title outright when it welcomes San Jose State to the Thomas & Mack Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
