UNLV erupts early in 94-56 victory over San Jose State

UNLV needed a strong response after its blowout loss at Air Force, and the Rebels delivered one Saturday.
They jumped on San Jose State right away and answered their worst defensive performance of the season with their most dominating one.
The Rebels blew out San Jose State 94-56 at the Thomas & Mack Center, three days after giving up 106 points in an 18-point defeat to Air Force.
This was UNLV’s largest margin of victory since defeating Florida A&M 106-66 to open last season.
UNLV (10-7, 4-1 Mountain West) used a 21-3 run to rush to a 31-9 lead over the Spartans (3-14, 0-5) and take complete control, forcing San Jose State to use two of its four timeouts. The Rebels led 46-25 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 12-2 spurt.
This was a much-needed performance for the Rebels, who won their first three conference games for the first time in 20 years and then suffered the setback at Air Force. UNLV was out of that game early, as the Falcons beat the Rebels inside and outside.
All the dominance Saturday came from UNLV’s end, and it was spread out with seven players making 3-pointers in the first half alone. UNLV made 15 of 31 3-pointers for the game, and four players scored in double figures, led by Joel Ntambwe’s 16 points.
The Rebels next host New Mexico at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewj
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.