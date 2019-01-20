UNLV erupts early in 94-56 victory over San Jose State

UNLV took control early in blowing out San Jose State 94-56 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels responded nicely three days after losing by 18 points at Air Force.

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) goes up for a shot under pressure from San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) takes a shot under pressure from San Jose State Spartans guard Kaison Hammonds (21) in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) makes a pass to guard Trey Woodbury (22) under pressure from San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) looks to make a play under pressure from San Jose State Spartans guard Seneca Knight (23) in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) reacts after making a three-point-shot against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes up for a shot against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) takes a shot against San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) dunks the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) goes up for a lay up against San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) takes a shot against San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) gestures to a teammate in the first half of the basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts in the first half of the basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) takes a shot against San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) reacts after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV needed a strong response after its blowout loss at Air Force, and the Rebels delivered one Saturday.

They jumped on San Jose State right away and answered their worst defensive performance of the season with their most dominating one.

The Rebels blew out San Jose State 94-56 at the Thomas & Mack Center, three days after giving up 106 points in an 18-point defeat to Air Force.

This was UNLV’s largest margin of victory since defeating Florida A&M 106-66 to open last season.

UNLV (10-7, 4-1 Mountain West) used a 21-3 run to rush to a 31-9 lead over the Spartans (3-14, 0-5) and take complete control, forcing San Jose State to use two of its four timeouts. The Rebels led 46-25 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 12-2 spurt.

This was a much-needed performance for the Rebels, who won their first three conference games for the first time in 20 years and then suffered the setback at Air Force. UNLV was out of that game early, as the Falcons beat the Rebels inside and outside.

All the dominance Saturday came from UNLV’s end, and it was spread out with seven players making 3-pointers in the first half alone. UNLV made 15 of 31 3-pointers for the game, and four players scored in double figures, led by Joel Ntambwe’s 16 points.

The Rebels next host New Mexico at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

