UNLV expected to hire Josh Pastner as basketball coach

Josh Pastner is expected to be hired as the UNLV men’s basketball coach after Arkansas State coach Bryan Hodgson turned down the Rebels’ offer, sources said.

Lady Rebels hope to take down SEC foe in WBIT 2nd round

Hill: UNLV needs to find another coach like this former target

Arkansas State head coach Bryan Hodgson works with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner yells during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner calls out to his team as they take on Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner calls out to his team as they take on Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Josh Pastner is expected to be hired as the UNLV men’s basketball coach, sources said Monday night.

He replaces the fired Kevin Kruger.

Pastner 47, is the former coach at Memphis and Georgia Tech. He has a career record of 276-187 over 14 seasons. He took five teams to the NCAA Tournament and two to the National Invitation Tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2017.

Kruger was fired after four seasons and no NCAA Tournament appearances. The 41-year-old leaves the school with a 76-55 record.

The Rebels haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

It was thought earlier Monday that Arkansas State coach Bryan Hodgson was headed to UNLV, but he reportedly took the South Florida job and a six-year contract instead.

Multiple sources confirmed Hodgson was offered the Rebels’ position before turning his attention to South Florida.

Pastner began his coaching career as an assistant at Arizona — where he was part of the 1997 national championship team as a walk-on freshman — from 2002 to 2008.

He left there to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under John Calipari at Memphis. Pastner earned a reputation as a tireless recruiter nationally.

He became the Memphis coach in 2009 at age 31 and in seven seasons led the Tigers to a 167-73 record and into four NCAA tournaments, never advancing past the round of 32.

He didn’t find, however, as much success at Georgia Tech.

Pastner went 109-114 with the Yellow Jackets, advancing to the NCAA Tournament once. They did win the 2021 ACC tournament title, a first for the school since 1993.

Georgia Tech parted ways with Pastner in March 2023.

The transfer portal opened Monday. UNLV could lose several players, including star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.