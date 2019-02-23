UNLV faces challenge of trying to fill seats at Thomas & Mack

UNLV Rebels mascot Hey Reb! celebrates with fans during the second half of a basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) greets fans following his team's win over Colorado State in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans distract Loyola Marymount Lions guard James Batemon (5) as he goes for a free throw shot during the first half of a season-opening basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels take on the UC Riverside Highlanders just after tipoff in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. The announced attendance for the game was 7,327. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It wasn’t long ago that a San Diego State visit would create a buzz and far more seats would be filled than not in anticipation of a game that would carry major Mountain West implications.

But when the Aztecs arrive for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against UNLV, the Thomas & Mack Center probably will be like most nights, with plenty of red seats unoccupied.

UNLV’s announced attendance, which includes tickets out, averages 8,559 in the 18,000-seat building, its sixth decline in a row and its lowest figure in the Thomas & Mack, which opened in 1983.

Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has used several promotions to boost basketball attendance, and she oversaw the installation of a new floor with the Las Vegas skyline two years ago and a new video board this season.

“We need to create a memorable experience every time people walk through Thomas & Mack’s doorway,” Reed-Francois said. “A ticket is thrown away usually, but those memories literally become part of who we are as fans and as a city. That’s the beauty of athletics, and that’s why it’s so much more than a ticket. Results matter. Playing hard matters. Winning matters.

“We’re in the memory-making business, and the best memories are usually surrounding something positive like a win. So we understand the expectations. We have to create a reason for people to care and make the UNLV basketball experience the place to be.”

Drawing fans isn’t an issue just at UNLV, and Reed-Francois said the nationwide average has dropped about 13 percent over the past 10 years.

In the Mountain West, attendance has been on a mostly steady decline since the 2010-11 season. Average attendance this season for Mountain West teams is 6,243, an all-time low.

“We’ve challenged our staff to really look at what we’re doing from a fan’s perspective and take off their administrator hat, if you will,” Reed-Francois said. “Is parking easy? Is purchasing tickets simple? Are we providing good value? Are we meeting the customer where they need us to meet them?”

Reed-Francois said she also knows UNLV fans want to see high-level competition, and the Rebels will host two Power Five conference teams next season. She didn’t identify the opponents because the agreements weren’t finalized.

UNLV (15-11, 9-5 MW) enters the game against San Diego State (17-9, 9-4) having clinched its best conference finish in at least five years. Third-year coach Marvin Menzies remains hopeful the crowds that used to fill the Thomas & Mack will return.

“We’re going to give whoever’s here and whoever’s home watching on TV that can’t make it our best effort,” Menzies said. “This is a rebuilding process. We’re at a stage where we’re trying to get the energy back in the building and the excitement back into the program. I feel like it exists right now.

“I think the fans that have come on a regular basis, the season-ticket holders, will tell you they like our team. They like our chances of improving, and they like our chances next year and the year after that. I think things are pretty bright. I don’t know if it’s always painted that way, but that’s just what it is.”

