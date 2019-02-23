UNLV faces challenge of trying to fill seats at Thomas & Mack

It wasn’t long ago that a San Diego State visit would create a buzz and far more seats would be filled than not in anticipation of a game that would carry major Mountain West implications.
But when the Aztecs arrive for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against UNLV, the Thomas & Mack Center probably will be like most nights, with plenty of red seats unoccupied.
UNLV’s announced attendance, which includes tickets out, averages 8,559 in the 18,000-seat building, its sixth decline in a row and its lowest figure in the Thomas & Mack, which opened in 1983.
Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has used several promotions to boost basketball attendance, and she oversaw the installation of a new floor with the Las Vegas skyline two years ago and a new video board this season.
“We need to create a memorable experience every time people walk through Thomas & Mack’s doorway,” Reed-Francois said. “A ticket is thrown away usually, but those memories literally become part of who we are as fans and as a city. That’s the beauty of athletics, and that’s why it’s so much more than a ticket. Results matter. Playing hard matters. Winning matters.
“We’re in the memory-making business, and the best memories are usually surrounding something positive like a win. So we understand the expectations. We have to create a reason for people to care and make the UNLV basketball experience the place to be.”
Drawing fans isn’t an issue just at UNLV, and Reed-Francois said the nationwide average has dropped about 13 percent over the past 10 years.
In the Mountain West, attendance has been on a mostly steady decline since the 2010-11 season. Average attendance this season for Mountain West teams is 6,243, an all-time low.
“We’ve challenged our staff to really look at what we’re doing from a fan’s perspective and take off their administrator hat, if you will,” Reed-Francois said. “Is parking easy? Is purchasing tickets simple? Are we providing good value? Are we meeting the customer where they need us to meet them?”
Reed-Francois said she also knows UNLV fans want to see high-level competition, and the Rebels will host two Power Five conference teams next season. She didn’t identify the opponents because the agreements weren’t finalized.
UNLV (15-11, 9-5 MW) enters the game against San Diego State (17-9, 9-4) having clinched its best conference finish in at least five years. Third-year coach Marvin Menzies remains hopeful the crowds that used to fill the Thomas & Mack will return.
“We’re going to give whoever’s here and whoever’s home watching on TV that can’t make it our best effort,” Menzies said. “This is a rebuilding process. We’re at a stage where we’re trying to get the energy back in the building and the excitement back into the program. I feel like it exists right now.
“I think the fans that have come on a regular basis, the season-ticket holders, will tell you they like our team. They like our chances of improving, and they like our chances next year and the year after that. I think things are pretty bright. I don’t know if it’s always painted that way, but that’s just what it is.”
Game day
Who: San Diego State at UNLV
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
Line: San Diego State -1; total 144
TV/Radio: ESPNU; KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Probable starters
San Diego State (17-9, 9-4 MW)
Coach: Brian Dutcher (39-20, second season)
Player Pos Hgt Ppg
Devin Watson G 6-1 16.4
Jeremy Hemsley G 6-3 9.6
Matt Mitchell F 6-6 10.4
Jalen McDaniels F 6-10 16.9
Nathan Mensah F 6-10 5.5
UNLV (15-11, 9-5 MW)
Coach: Marvin Menzies (46-45, third season)
Player Pos Hgt Ppg
Noah Robotham G 6-1 8.7
Amauri Hardy G 6-2 13.1
Kris Clyburn G 6-6 13.2
Joel Ntambwe F 6-9 12.4
Mbacke Diong F 6-11 6.9