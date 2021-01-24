UNLV faces stiff challenge in Utah State to close homestand

UNLV will welcome Utah State, which is a half-game out of first place in the Mountain West standings, to the Thomas & Mack for a two-game series.

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) battles about the glass with New Mexico Lobos guard Makuach Maluach (10, left) and New Mexico Lobos forward Bayron Matos (1) during the second half of an NCAA menÕs basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV has taken full advantage of having the past two weeks at home.

The Rebels have gotten back into a normal routine after missing three weeks of practice and going more than a month between games. More importantly, they racked up four straight wins, including a sweep of New Mexico last weekend for their first Mountain West wins of the season.

But the biggest challenge of UNLV’s six-game homestand comes when it faces Utah State at 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Having stability has been important,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Getting those guys in a routine where they’re getting their shots in, workouts, practice time, meals, sleeping in their own bed, we’ve been fortunate enough to accomplish that.”

As if facing the Aggies (12-4, 9-1 Mountain West), who are a half-game behind Boise State for first place in the conference standing, isn’t enough of a challenge, the Rebels could be without leading scorer Bryce Hamilton.

The junior guard tweaked his ankle near the end of the Rebels’ 53-46 win over New Mexico on Monday and did not play in the 99-45 win over Benedictine Mesa on Thursday.

Otzelberger said Hamilton worked back into practice Saturday and Sunday but would not commit to whether he would play Monday. He expects that to be a game-time decision.

If Hamilton can’t go, that takes away 20.3 points per game from the offense for UNLV (5-6, 2-2). Most of the scoring load would likely fall to guard David Jenkins, who is UNLV’s only other player averaging double figures at 14.5 points per game.

Mbacke Diong set a career high with 20 points in UNLV’s 77-54 win in the opener against New Mexico, then eclipsed that with 22 against Benedictine Mesa. He could take up some of the offensive load for the Rebels, but he has a tough matchup in the post against Utah State’s 7-foot center Neemius Queta.

Otzelberger said Queta is also the Aggies’ focal point on both ends of the floor, and the numbers bear that out. He’s their leader in scoring (12.6 per game) rebounding (9.3), steals (22) and blocks (45) and is second in assists (48), as he’s adept at taking on a double team and finding open shooters and cutters.

“Queta is one of the best rim protectors … in America, maybe the best,” Otzelberger said. “They not only do a good job of keeping you out of the paint, but when you do get in there, Queta’s blocks and altered shots turn into transition for them. That’s when they’re at their best.”

